Indoco Remedies shares rallied over 13% on Wednesday, 18 November, even as the broader stock market remained subdued. The pharmaceutical stock has gained 13.21% over the past week and 16.25% over the past two weeks, extending its recent recovery.

The stock opened at an intraday low of ₹226.75 apiece before climbing to a high of ₹254.75 during the session.

The sharp rally has brought the stock into focus, with technical experts pointing to improving momentum, strong volumes and crucial resistance levels that could determine its next move.

Indoco Remedies: What do technical experts say? Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the stock has rebounded nearly 24% from its low of ₹205.10 in just 14 trading sessions. Following the recovery, it has moved above its key moving averages, signalling an improvement in near-term momentum.

However, Shah cautioned that the broader trend remains range-bound, with the stock having consolidated within the ₹205–288 range over the past few months.

According to him, the ₹256–260 zone is likely to act as immediate resistance. A decisive breakout above ₹260 could extend the ongoing rally towards ₹288, which marks the upper boundary of the broader consolidation range. On the downside, the ₹230–233 zone is expected to provide strong support.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Indoco Remedies is trading within a parallel channel and has gained around 12% in Wednesday's session. He noted that the stock has moved above the key resistance zone of ₹235, with strong volumes supporting the breakout.

Arora sees the stock moving towards ₹280–285, adding that the technical structure will remain positive as long as it sustains above ₹235, which has now turned into a support level.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the stock price has seen strong price and volume traction, crossing all major moving averages. In the near term, the upmove can extend possibly toward 270 and the 89 EMA around 230 is likely to act as support.

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Strong Q2 performance adds to investor interest The recent rally also comes after Indoco Remedies returned to profitability in the second quarter of FY27, supported by growth in revenue and operating performance.

The pharmaceutical company reported a net profit of ₹19.5 crore for the September quarter, compared with a net loss of ₹9.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 7.4% year-on-year to ₹507 crore from ₹472 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA rose 10% to ₹33 crore, compared with ₹30.2 crore a year earlier.

The company's EBITDA margin also improved marginally to 6.5% from 6.4% in the corresponding period last year.