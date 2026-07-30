INDO-MIM share price jumps over 2% after blockbuster debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

INDO-MIM share price made a blockbuster debut on the bourses today. INDO-MIM share price today opened at ₹700, which is 44.32% higher than the issue price of ₹485. INDO-MIM's share price today opened at ₹703, up 44.94% from the issue price on the BSE. Following a strong debut, shares of precision engineering components maker were trading nearly 3% higher on the bourses.
Indo-MIM Ltd debuted on the stock exchanges with a market capitalisation of ₹35,132.87 crore.
The Indo-MIM IPO received a strong response from investors, with the public issue being subscribed 72.34 times by the close of bidding on Monday. The IPO was offered at a price band of ₹461-485 per share.
The Indo-MIM IPO witnessed overwhelming demand across investor categories. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 204.34 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment received 50.63 times subscription. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) category was subscribed 6.67 times, reflecting strong interest from institutional as well as retail investors.
The Bengaluru-based company’s IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of around 6.83 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.
The company intends to utilise ₹400 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Founded in 1996, Indo-MIM is a precision engineering company specialising in Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology. It manufactures high-precision components and offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions to customers across multiple industries.
According to Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, Indo-MIM Ltd delivered a stellar stock market debut, listing at ₹700 on the NSE and ₹703 on the BSE, representing a premium of around 44-45% over its IPO issue price of ₹485 per share. She attributed the strong listing to robust demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and high-net-worth investors (HNIs), along with the company's leadership in the global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) segment.
Nyati noted that, following the sharp listing gains, the stock is now trading well above its fair valuation based on FY26 earnings, increasing the likelihood of near-term profit-booking. She advised investors holding the stock to book partial profits at current levels, while retaining the remaining position with a stop-loss in the ₹595-600 range to safeguard listing gains and allow for price volatility.
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