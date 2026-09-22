Indo-MIM shares surge 145% from IPO price: Is there more upside left? Check target price

Shares of recently listed Indo-MIM have delivered a sharp rally since their market debut, but HDFC Securities believes the precision engineering company could have further room for growth.

The brokerage has initiated coverage of Indo-MIM with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹1,407, valuing the stock at 54 times the estimated earnings per share (EPS) for September 2028. Based on Tuesday’s intraday high of ₹1,188 on the BSE, the target implies an upside of around 18%.

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The stock has already gained around 20% in one week, 21% over two weeks and 33% over three months. More notably, it has surged by around 145% from its IPO price of ₹485 in the relatively short period after listing, highlighting the sharp re-rating the stock has seen since its debut.

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What does Indo-MIM do? Indo-MIM is the world's largest manufacturer of precision engineering components using metal injection moulding (MIM) technology, with an estimated 7% share of the global MIM market in CY25, according to HDFC Securities.

However, its business extends beyond MIM. The company also operates across investment casting, precision machining, ceramic injection moulding and metal 3D printing.

This diversified manufacturing portfolio allows Indo-MIM to serve as a single advanced manufacturing partner for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs looking for complex, high-precision, miniaturised and mission-critical components, the brokerage said.

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Why is HDFC Securities positive? One of the key factors behind the brokerage's positive view is Indo-MIM's established presence in the US manufacturing ecosystem and its relationships with large multinational customers.

HDFC Securities believes the company's combination of manufacturing capabilities, customer relationships and technical expertise creates significant entry barriers. The brokerage also highlighted its high share of customer wallet and onsite manufacturing presence as factors that could be difficult for competitors to replicate.

The company could also benefit from the ongoing diversification of global supply chains away from China. HDFC Securities expects Indo-MIM to be a potential beneficiary of the ex-China supply-chain shift in US manufacturing, including increased capital spending by the US Department of Defence on areas such as drone programmes.

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Humanoids, space and data centres offer new opportunities Beyond its existing markets, the brokerage sees significant optionality from emerging applications.

These include humanoid robotics, satellite internet, space travel, aerospace engineering, data centres and automation equipment.

According to HDFC Securities, these next-generation applications could open up additional growth avenues as demand rises for smaller, more complex and highly precise components.

Tariff risk may be relatively contained Indo-MIM's manufacturing footprint could also help reduce its exposure to tariff-related disruptions.

HDFC Securities noted that the company's onsite manufacturing presence provides some insulation from tariff frictions. This could become increasingly relevant as global manufacturers reassess their supply chains and seek greater localisation.

The key constraint, according to the brokerage, could instead be how quickly Indo-MIM can add capacity and convert the available growth opportunity into higher production.

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What should investors watch? While the growth opportunity remains significant, the stock's sharp post-listing rally means valuation and execution will be important factors for investors to monitor.

Indo-MIM has already risen around 140% from its ₹485 IPO price, while HDFC Securities' ₹1,407 target is based on a premium 54x September 2028E EPS valuation.

For investors tracking the stock, the key factors to watch include capacity expansion, customer additions and wallet share, growth in new-age applications, demand from US manufacturing and defence, and the company's ability to sustain earnings growth at the valuation assigned to it.

HDFC Securities believes that Indo-MIM's high customer engagement, entry barriers and onsite presence could support a re-rating of its valuation multiple over the next few years.

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The key takeaway Indo-MIM's investment case rests on its position in precision manufacturing, diversified technology capabilities and exposure to global supply-chain diversification. The brokerage sees opportunities across both its existing customer base and emerging segments such as aerospace, defence, robotics and data centres.

However, with the stock having already delivered a substantial gain from its IPO price, investors will need to weigh the company's growth prospects against its elevated valuation and the pace at which it can add capacity to meet future demand.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.