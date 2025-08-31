Indonesia, Thai Stock Market Outlooks Buffeted by Political Risk

Intensifying protests in Indonesia and the latest leadership upheaval in Thailand are ratcheting up political risk in the two largest emerging stock markets in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia’s equity benchmark slid 1.5% on Friday, the biggest decline in the world among national gauges tracked by Bloomberg. Thailand’s 1.1% equity market retreat the same day also placed it among the most notable laggards.

President Prabowo Subianto has canceled a planned trip to China following the deadly unrest over rising living costs and inequality, as demonstrators reportedly targeted the homes of Indonesia’s finance minister and several lawmakers. In Thailand, politicians are jockeying to lead the next government after the disqualification of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The headwinds flared up just as lower valuations and potential interest-rate cuts raised the prospect of a rotation to Southeast Asia by some global funds.

‘Risk Premium’

Indonesia’s “political risk will rise, and so will the equity risk premium,” said John Foo, founder of Valverde Investment Partners Pte. in Singapore. “We are underweight on Indonesia as the valuations do not reflect the underlying issues in the economy.”

Thailand has struggled for decades to overcome political infighting, contributing to slower economic growth compared with regional rivals. Anutin Charnvirakul, a conservative politician, claimed late Friday to have sufficient support from lawmakers to become prime minister, saying the nation must not “come to a standstill.”

Valverde’s Foo was comparatively sanguine about Thailand, citing cheap valuations and the hope that a new prime minister will stimulate the economy. “The market is ready for a change in PM in Thailand,” he said.

Indonesia’s stock market attracted a net $676 million from foreign investors in August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In contrast, they pulled $670 million out of Thailand. So far this year, Thai stocks have dropped about 10% while the Indonesian equity market is up roughly 11%, achieving a record high before the unrest erupted.

Long-Term Outlook

Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, an analyst at Aletheia Capital in Singapore, argued the current turbulence in both nations doesn’t “alter the long-term outlook” given the prospect of looser monetary policy and the valuations the bourses offer.

Prabowo has prioritized economic expansion and pursued a populist agenda since coming to power last year, including a massive free meals program, raising some concerns about Indonesia’s fiscal outlook. Another signature initiative is a newly established sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, which oversees nearly 900 state firms and has reported $1 trillion in assets under management.

The president’s policies have yet to alleviate the economic struggles faced by the lower-income population in Indonesia, said Xin-Yao Ng, an investment director at Aberdeen Investments.

“I have remained concerned about the economic trajectory and am waiting to see what Danantara can achieve in this regard,” Ng said.

With assistance from Prima Wirayani.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.