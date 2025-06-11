Indo-Pak conflict: Rafale brand parent Dassault Aviation share price gives zero return in one month. Buy or sell?

Dassault Aviation, the company behind the Rafale brand, saw its share price drop by more than 3.31% during Wednesday’s trading session, closing at €298 on June 10. Over the past month, the Rafale jet maker’s stock has declined by 0.60%, delivering flat returns.

As of June 2, Dassault Aviation shares ended the day at €322.40 each, just 3% below their 52-week peak of €332.20.

Dassault Aviation shares drew strong investor interest following the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the stock initially surged by as much as 66 per cent but later surrendered those gains.

Operation Sindoor was a carefully planned military operation by Indian forces aimed at destroying terrorist camps located 200 kilometres inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistani territory, without violating Pakistan’s airspace. As per several reports, the Indian Air Force executed the mission using Rafale jets equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions.

Analysts believe that Dassault Aviation share price gave a failed breakout of a 53-day-long bullish cup and handle pattern.

Where's Dassault Aviation share price headed in short-term? According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Dassault Aviation stock is now showing signs of weakness, and a sustained move below ₹299 will trigger long unwinding as trapped bulls exit positions.

“ This breakdown can swiftly drag the stock lower towards ₹265, which is the immediate support and potential downside target. Volume activity suggests lack of conviction on the breakout, reinforcing the bearish short-term view,” Jain said.

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted that if the price holds above €332 with supporting volume, it could trigger renewed buying interest.

“Dassault Aviation is trading near a key resistance at €332. A decisive breakout above this level could open the path toward the next resistance zone at €350-360. On the downside, immediate support is placed at €310, and if breached, the stock may slip toward the next support at €300. The overall trend remains mildly positive,” Arora said.