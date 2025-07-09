Indosolar OFS to open on July 10; promoter Waaree Energies to sell 10 lakh shares. Check details

Indosolar OFS: Waaree Energies, the promoter of Indosolar Ltd, announced on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, that the company is going to sell 10,00,000 or 10 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece, which represents up to 2.4 per cent of the company's holdings, to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement, according to an exchange filing.

Also Read | Smartworks Coworking raises ₹173 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

“We would like to inform you that Waaree Energies Limited, being the Promoter of Indosolar Limited proposes to sell 10,00,000 equity shares of Indosolar Limited (representing 2.40 per cent of its issued and paid-up capital) in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement,” the company informed BSE in an exchange filing.

The floor price for the issue is offered at ₹265 per share, with Antique Stock Broking Limited acting as the broker for the OFS transaction. The company will execute the transaction on Thursday, 10 July 2025.

Also Read | Ashok Leyland announces record date for 1:1 bonus share issue

Waaree Energies Share Price Trend Shares of the parent company, Waaree Energies, closed 1.70 per cent higher at ₹3,119.60 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared with ₹3067.50 in the previous market close. The company announced the OFS update after market hours on 9 July 2025.

Also Read | TCS Q1 Earnings Preview: 5 key things to watch

Waaree Energies shares have lost 0.45 per cent since their listing on the Indian stock market in October 2024. However, on a year-to-date basis, the shares have given 9.05 per cent return on investment to the stock market investors in 2025.

The shares are trading 5.75 per cent higher in the last five stock market sessions. The stock hit its all-time high level of ₹3,740.75 on 6 November 2024, while the all-time low level was at ₹1,808.65 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation stands at ₹89,620.87 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 9 July 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee