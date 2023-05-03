IndoStar Capital Finance promoters to sell 14.2% stake via OFS

IndoStar Capital Finance promoters to sell 14.2% stake via OFS2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:08 AM IST
Promoters of IndoStar Capital Finance propose to sell up to 1,93,40,000 equity shares representing 14.21% of the total paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹10.00. The floor price of the offer will be be ₹ 95 per equity share
Indostar Capital and Everstone Capital Partners Tuesday said its promoters are selling 14.21% stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS), which opens Wednesday (May 3, 2023).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×