Indowind Energy rights issue opens today. Important dates, price, entitlement, other details

Indowind Energy share price fell over 3% in early trade on Monday after the renewable energy company launched its rights issue of shares. The small-cap stock declined as much as 5.29% to ₹17.16 apiece on the BSE.

The company generates green power through dedicated wind farms and offering allied services in the wind energy sector.

Indowind Energy rights issue opened for subscription today and the company aims to raise ₹49.43 crore from the issue. Here are the key details of the Indowind Energy rights issue.

Indowind Energy Rights Issue Rights Issue Dates: Indowind Energy rights issue opened on Monday, December 1, and will close on Tuesday, December 9.

Rights Issue Size: Indowind Energy rights issue size is ₹49.43 crore. The company is issuing 3,22,00,434 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each on a rights basis.

Rights Issue Price: The company is issuing equity shares at ₹15.35 apiece, which is at a discount of more than 15% from its Friday’s closing price.

Rights Issue Record Date: Indowind Energy rights issue record date was 19 November 2025. Hence, only those shareholders holding the stock as on the record date are eligible to participate in Indowind Energy rights issue.

Right Entitlement Ratio: Indowind Energy rights entitlement ratio is 1:4. This means the company will issue 1 equity share for every 4 shares held.

Renunciation of rights entitlement (RE): The date for renunciation of rights entitlement is 4 December 2025.

Rights Issue Objectives: The company aims to utilise the net proceeds from the rights issue to set up 4 MW solar power plant in Karnataka state and repayment of secured and unsecured loans from corporate promoters — Loyal Credit & Investments Limited and Indus Finance Limited along with other objects of the issue.

Indowind Energy Financials In FY25, Indowind Energy reported total income of ₹35.81 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹12.84 crore and a net profit of ₹1.26 crore on a consolidated basis. In H1FY26, the company’s consolidated total income was ₹29.29 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹15.73 crore and a net profit of ₹7.15 crore.

Indowind Energy Share Price Performance Indowind Energy share price has gained over 11% in one month, and 3% in three months. The smallcap stock has declined 17% in the past six months and has dropped 29% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Indowind Energy stock price has fallen 18%, while it is up 36% in three years. Indowind Energy share price has delivered multibagger returns of 480% in the past five years.

