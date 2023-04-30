Indraprastha Gas could hit a lifetime high, analysts see upside potential of 104% in 2 years3 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Indraprastha Gas is a large cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹34,671 Cr during Friday's closing.
Indraprastha Gas is a large cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹34,671 Cr during Friday's closing. The shares of the Indian natural gas distribution company closed on a green note up by 1.11% during its last trading session, however, the research analysts see an upside potential of 104% from the stock's current market price in a target frame of 24 months.
