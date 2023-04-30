Indraprastha Gas could hit a lifetime high, analysts see upside potential of 104% in 2 years

“On the back of the strong volume growth, we expect IGL’s revenues to grow at a CAGR of 25% to INR 18,820 cr over the period FY22-26E. EBITDA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% to INR 3,380 cr while net earnings are expected to grow at 15% to INR 2,598 cr over the forecasted period. We expect a drop in the EBITDA & PAT margins to ~18% & 13.8% in FY26 from FY22 levels of 24.5% & 19.5% respectively. This drop in margins is an outcome of the current elevated pricing (compared to FY22) even after considering pricing cuts post Kirit Parik committee recommendations. ROE is expected to dip by 250 bps to 17.3% while ROIC is expected to improve by 2,030 bps to 55.3% respectively by FY26. We expect IGL to incur Rs. ~1300 crores CAPEX annually as it expands and deepens its network," Ventura Securities further added.

