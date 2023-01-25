Indraprastha Gas declares 150% dividend, records 67% jump in Q3 revenue

Indraprastha Gas posted a total volume of 2209.07 million scm in Q3FY23 against 1853.74 million scm in the same quarter last year -- registering a growth of 19%. On segment-wise performance, CNG sales volume climbed 24% YoY to 1658.81 million scm in Q3FY23 against 1337.49 million scm in Q3FY22. Total PNG sales volumes surged to 550.26 million scm in Q3FY23 versus 516.25 million scm in Q2 of the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 7%. Under PNG, sales volume soared to 141.15 million scm domestically, while in terms of industrial commercial, the volumes picked up 271.99 million scm in Q3FY23. Natural gas volumes stood at 137.12 million scm in the quarter ended December 2022 as against 125.60 million scm in the quarter ended December 2021, registering a growth of 9%.