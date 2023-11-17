Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Gas benefit from lower gas costs aiding Q2 margins and volumes
Q2 Result Review- Lower Gas costs aid margins and volume growth for city gas distribution companies during Q2, even as concerns on EV policy keeps Indraprastha Gas share price under check. For Gujarat Gas the industrial segment volumes remain under pressure though CNG volumes grew well.
Amidst looming threat from Electric Vehicles, City Gas Distribution companies such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd(IGL) have seen their stock price dip to 52-week lows in November. Gujarat Gas Ltd facing competition and volume pressure in its industrial segment also has seen its stock price see upside under check. Nevertheless all these companies have reported decent September quarter performances.
