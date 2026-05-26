Indraprastha Gas share price jumps 6% on CNG price hike

Indraprastha Gas share price surged nearly 6% on Tuesday, 26 May, after the company announced a fresh hike in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices across its operating markets. The latest increase of ₹2 per kg in Delhi marks the fourth revision in fuel prices within the past two weeks amid continued volatility in global energy markets.

After the update, CNG prices in Delhi have increased to ₹83.09 per kg, up from ₹81.09 per kg. Prices were also adjusted in the National Capital Region, with residents in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida now paying ₹91.70 per kg, while Gurugram's rates are set at ₹88.12 per kg. In other significant markets, CNG is priced at ₹92.44 per kg in Ajmer and ₹95 per kg in Chennai.

The most recent price increase comes shortly after IGL raised CNG rates by ₹1 per kg on 23 May, marking the third adjustment within just 10 days. After a long period of stability, fuel price adjustments resumed earlier this month, resulting in several hikes in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices.

In addition, on Monday, state-owned oil marketing firms raised petrol prices by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel rates by ₹2.71 per litre, bringing the total rise in both fuels since 15 May to almost ₹7.5 per litre.

The repeated price increases reflect ongoing pressure from high global crude oil prices and concerns about supply disruptions linked to disturbances in the Strait of Hormuz amid the continuing conflict in West Asia. As a crucial pathway for international oil and gas transport, any risk to supplies passing through the Strait has raised import costs and heightened pricing pressures for energy-importing countries like India.

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Indraprastha Gas share price today Indraprastha Gas share price today opened at ₹162.75 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹170 per share and an intraday low of ₹162 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock has witnessed strong buying momentum, gaining more than 4% and reclaiming all its key short- to medium-term moving averages. The rally has been supported by robust trading volumes, indicating strengthening market participation.

According to Bhosale, the stock continues to maintain a higher-bottom formation, suggesting that the positive momentum could extend further in the near term. He expects the stock to move towards its 200-day simple moving average (200-DSMA), which is placed around the ₹180 level. On the downside, the ₹155 zone is likely to act as a strong support area and will be crucial for sustaining the current uptrend.