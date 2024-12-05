Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Indraprastha Gas share price rises 4%: To consider bonus shares issue on 10 Dec

Ujjval Jauhari

  Stock Market Today: Indraprastha Gas share price gained up to 4% in the morning trades on Thursday : The board meeting of company is scheduled for 10 December to consider bonus share issuance

Stock Market Today: Indraprastha Gas Limited share price rises as company to consider bonus share issuance

Stock Market Today: Indraprastha Gas share price gained up to 4% in the morning trades on Thursday : The board meeting of company is scheduled for 10 December to consider bonus share issuance

The Indraprastha Gas share price opened at 374.80 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 4% higher than the previous closing price of 360.30 on Wednesday. The Indraprastha Gas share price oscilated between intraday highs of 374.800 and lows of 360.60 theerafter

To consider Bonus Issue

Indraprastha Gas in its release on the exchanges on Wednesday , post market hours said that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on December 10, 2024, to consider the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to theequity shareholders of the Company.

The Bonus share ratio is yet to be fixed and will be subject to the Shareholders' approval. The company also will therafter intimate on the record date.

The Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company however will remain closed with effect from December 04, 2024, till the expiry of 48 hours from declaration of outcome of the aforesaid Board Meeting

Fundamental analyst views

The Indraprastha Gas share price has been on a decline and is down more than 30% since end September. As concers remain on Compressed Natural gas sales volume growth that may be impacted by rising Electric Vehicle penetration, the lower allocation of cheaper gas under Administered price mechanism or the APP gas to City Gas Distributors may also impact company's profitability. The Inability to pass on higher gas prices and the regulator's plans for third-party access in current geographies is among other concerns raised by analysts

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
