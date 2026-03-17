MUMBAI: Shares of induction cooktop makers jumped after a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict disrupted liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or cooking gas, supplies, pushing households towards electric alternatives. But the surge may do little to move the needle for the companies behind these appliances.
Induction cooktops: A hot trade, but cold earnings story for makers
SummaryLPG disruptions amid the West Asia conflict boost interest in induction cooktops, but sales account for a small slice of revenue for TTK Prestige, Stovekraft and Butterfly Gandhimathi.
MUMBAI: Shares of induction cooktop makers jumped after a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict disrupted liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or cooking gas, supplies, pushing households towards electric alternatives. But the surge may do little to move the needle for the companies behind these appliances.
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