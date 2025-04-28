Indus Tower share price gains 4% on Board meeting updates to consider dividend, bonus, buyback

Stock Market Today: Indus Tower share price gained up to 4% in the morning trades on Monday. The gained for Indus Towers share price were led by company's updated on a Board Meeting. The company announced that a Board meeting is scheduled for 30 April that will consider various proposals of dividend, bonus, buyback

Indus Towers Board Meeting updates Indus Towers in its intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd ( Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd) on Sunday 27 April gave updates about a Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 30 April 2025

In its Prior intimation of Board Meeting, Indus Towers Ltd announced that the Board of Directors, at its meeting scheduled on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, shall, inter-alia, consider viable options and strategies for enhancing shareholder returns including through buy back, bonus by way of shares and/or debentures or dividend or any other permissible mode or instrument or any combination thereof.

Indus Towers also announced that the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Persons of the Company till Friday, May 02, 2025. The trading window shall be deemed to be closed in respect of the aforementioned purposes as well, in accordance with applicable laws.

Indus Towers Share price movement Indus Towers share price opened at ₹409.05 on the BSE on Monday, and started gaining right from the time of start of the trading session . At the time of opening, Indus share price had opened more than 3% higher than previous day's closing price of ₹396.55.

On the NSE the Indus Tower share price opened at 409 on the BSE on Monday and at the time of opening, Indus Tower share price was almost 3% higher than previous day's closing price of ₹397.35. The Indus Towers share price thereafter gained further to the intraday highs of ₹410.20 on the NSe and ₹409.40 on the BSE

