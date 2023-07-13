Indus Towers, NMDC, Star Health, HDFC AMC among top midcap stocks that mutual funds bought in June; Check full list here1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Mutual funds in India sold shares of PB Fintech, Indian Hotels Company, and Max Healthcare Institute, among others, in the midcap segment. On the other hand, they bought shares of Indus Towers, NMDC, Oil India, and HDFC Asset Management Company.
Indus Towers, NMDC, Oil India and HDFC Asset Management Company were among the top ten midcap stocks that mutual funds bought during the month of June.
