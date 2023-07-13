comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Indus Towers, NMDC, Star Health, HDFC AMC among top midcap stocks that mutual funds bought in June; Check full list here
Back

Indus Towers, NMDC, Star Health, HDFC AMC among top midcap stocks that mutual funds bought in June; Check full list here

 1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

Mutual funds in India sold shares of PB Fintech, Indian Hotels Company, and Max Healthcare Institute, among others, in the midcap segment. On the other hand, they bought shares of Indus Towers, NMDC, Oil India, and HDFC Asset Management Company.

Investors continued their maximum allocation to small-cap funds ( ₹5,472 crore), trailed by value funds ( ₹2,239 crore) and mid-cap funds ( ₹1,749 crore).Premium
Investors continued their maximum allocation to small-cap funds ( 5,472 crore), trailed by value funds ( 2,239 crore) and mid-cap funds ( 1,749 crore).

Indus Towers, NMDC, Oil India and HDFC Asset Management Company were among the top ten midcap stocks that mutual funds bought during the month of June.

According to the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data, equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of 8,245 crore in June 2023, registering a sharp growth from 2,906 crore in May 2023. The inflows into smallcap funds have been the highest for the third straight month.

Investors continued their maximum allocation to small-cap funds ( 5,472 crore), trailed by value funds ( 2,239 crore) and mid-cap funds ( 1,749 crore).

Also Read: Mutual Funds: Small-cap fund inflows at record high of 5,472 crore in June, shows AMFI data

Apart from the above-mentioned midcap stocks, mutual funds’ top buys within the segment in June included IIFL Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Timken India, Shriram Finance and Colgate-Palmolive (India), as per ICICI Direct report.

The report shows mutual funds 2.56 crore shares of HDFC Asset Management Company worth 5,886 crore, 3.3 crore shares of Shriram Finance worth 5,728 crore, and 1.26 crore shares of Timken India for 4,303 crore during the month.

Also Read: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, IRCTC among top largecap stocks mutual funds bought in June; here’s full list

Asset management companies also purchased 2,107 crore worth of NMDC shares, 1,082 crore worth shares of Indus Towers and Oil India shares worth 1,301 crore.

Here’s the list of the top 10 buys in the midcap segment by mutual funds in June 2023.

Source: ICICI Direct
View Full Image
Source: ICICI Direct

On the contrary, mutual funds’ top sells in midcap segment included The Indian Hotels Company, L&T Finance Holdings, Aditya Birla Capital, among others.

Mutual funds sold 3.31 crore shares of PB Fintech shares worth 2,309 crore, 27.28 crore shares of The Indian Hotels Company worth 10,709 crore and Max Healthcare Institute's 10.93 crore shares worth 6,549 crore, among others.

Other midcap stocks that AMCs sold are Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas, Dixon Technologies, Bandhan Bank and Tata Chemicals.

Here’s the list of top 10 sells in midcap space by mutual funds.

Source: ICICI Direct
View Full Image
Source: ICICI Direct
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout