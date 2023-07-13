Indus Towers , NMDC, Oil India and HDFC Asset Management Company were among the top ten midcap stocks that mutual funds bought during the month of June.

According to the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data, equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of ₹8,245 crore in June 2023, registering a sharp growth from ₹2,906 crore in May 2023. The inflows into smallcap funds have been the highest for the third straight month.

Investors continued their maximum allocation to small-cap funds ( ₹5,472 crore), trailed by value funds ( ₹2,239 crore) and mid-cap funds ( ₹1,749 crore).

Apart from the above-mentioned midcap stocks, mutual funds’ top buys within the segment in June included IIFL Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Timken India, Shriram Finance and Colgate-Palmolive (India), as per ICICI Direct report.

The report shows mutual funds 2.56 crore shares of HDFC Asset Management Company worth ₹5,886 crore, 3.3 crore shares of Shriram Finance worth ₹5,728 crore, and 1.26 crore shares of Timken India for ₹4,303 crore during the month.

Asset management companies also purchased ₹2,107 crore worth of NMDC shares, ₹1,082 crore worth shares of Indus Towers and Oil India shares worth ₹1,301 crore.

Here’s the list of the top 10 buys in the midcap segment by mutual funds in June 2023.

View Full Image Source: ICICI Direct

On the contrary, mutual funds’ top sells in midcap segment included The Indian Hotels Company, L&T Finance Holdings, Aditya Birla Capital, among others.

Mutual funds sold 3.31 crore shares of PB Fintech shares worth ₹2,309 crore, 27.28 crore shares of The Indian Hotels Company worth ₹10,709 crore and Max Healthcare Institute's 10.93 crore shares worth ₹6,549 crore, among others.

Other midcap stocks that AMCs sold are Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas, Dixon Technologies, Bandhan Bank and Tata Chemicals.

Here’s the list of top 10 sells in midcap space by mutual funds.

View Full Image Source: ICICI Direct

