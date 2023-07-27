Indus Towers Q1 Results: Indus Towers announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 27, reporting a surge of 182 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,348 crore, compared to ₹477 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹7,075 crore, up almost three per cent, compared to ₹6,897 crore in the year-ago period.

