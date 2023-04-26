Indus Towers Q4 net profit drops 23% to ₹1,399 crore2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Seen on a full-year basis, the net profit tanked 68 per cent for FY23, with the company stating that the financial performance reflects collection challenges from a major customer.
New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Wednesday reported a 23 per cent drop in consolidated net profit of ₹1,399 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.
The net profit was ₹1,829 crore in the year-ago period.
