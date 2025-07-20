Indus Towers sets board meeting date to consider Q1 results. Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Jul 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Indus Towers announced the date for its first quarter results of FY 2025-26 on Sunday, 20 July 2025.
Indus Towers announced the date for its first quarter results of FY 2025-26 on Sunday, 20 July 2025.

Indus Towers Q1 Results: Telecom infrastructure company, Indus Towers Ltd's board of directors on Sunday, 20 July 2025, announced that the company will hold its board meeting for the April to June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on Wednesday, 30 July 2025. 

Indus Towers will announce its first quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 after the board meeting on 30 July 2025, according to the filing.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, to inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter (Q1) ended on 30 June 2025,” the company informed the BSE in an exchange filing.

Shares of the telecom infrastructure firm will have a closure window for trading till Friday, 1 August 2025, after the company's results are released on Wednesday of the same week. 

Indus Towers Q4 Results

According to Mint's results coverage for the January to March quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, Indus Towers witnessed a 4% fall in its net profits for the quarter to 1,779 crore, when compared to 1,853 crore in the same quarter, the previous fiscal year.

However, the telecom infrastructure firm's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY2024-25 witnessed a 7.4% rise to 7,721 crore, compared to 7,193 crore in the same period a year ago.

“FY25 was an excellent year for us with an all-around performance. We delivered one of our highest-ever tower and co-location additions as we garnered a major share of customers’ rollouts. Further supplementing additions was the acquisition of an important tower portfolio,” said Indus Towers' MD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prachur Sah, along with the quarterly results announcement. 

Indus Towers Share Price Trend

Indus Towers' share price closed 0.71% lower at 403.30 after Friday's stock market close last week, compared to 406.20 in the previous market session. The company announced the date for the April-June quarter FY2025-26 results on Sunday.

The telecom infrastructure company's shares have given stock market investors 105% returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 4.37% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date basis, the shares have gained 17.25% in 2025, and are currently trading marginally lower in the last five stock market sessions.

The stock hit its 52-week high level at 460.70 on 2 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at 312.65 on 3 March 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at over 1.06 lakh crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 18 July 2025.

