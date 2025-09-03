Indus Towers share price declines 4%: Announces foray into international markets

Stock Market Today: Indus Towers share price declines 4% during the morning trades on Wednesday. The company has Announced foray into international markets

Indus Towers Announces foray into international markets Indus Towers through its press release on the exchanges on 2 September, Tuesday, after the market hours, announced its foray into international markets. As per the press release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange, Indus Towers said that pursuant to the approval of its Board of Directors in the meeting held on September 02, 2025, it is issuing press release titled “Indus Towers forays into international markets”

Also Read | Patanjali Foods, Prestige Estates among 5 key firms to trade ex dividend today

Indus Towers Limited's Board of Directors discussed strategic potential to develop in overseas markets. The Board thereby has approved the Company's expansion into African markets, starting with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia.

These markets present opportunities for revenue diversification, operational scalability, and long-term value development.

The Company will use its strong financial position and customer relationship with Bharti Airtel to develop a competitive presence in these regions. Airtel plans to expand in African markets where it already has a presence as part of its overall growth strategy.

This strategy direction aligns with the Government of India's goal of encouraging Indian firms to expand abroad and become multinational entities.

Prachur Sah, Managing Director & CEO, Indus Towers in a statement has said that “The Board’s approval to enter international markets in Africa unlocks our vision for long-term sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders. By leveraging our expertise in delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions, we are well-positioned to differentiate ourselves in Africa’s fast-growing telecom market and emerge as the preferred tower company.”

Indus Towers share price movement Indus Towers share price opened at ₹324.0 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening the Indus Towers share price was slightly lower than previous day closing price of ₹329.30. The Indus Towers share price thereafter dipped to intraday lows of ₹312.60 , which meant decline of more than 4% during the intraday trades.