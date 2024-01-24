Indus Towers share price rises 7%; What is driving the rally?
Global brokerage firm UBS has noted that the increase in tower net additions can be attributed to Bharti Airtel's continuous efforts in expanding rural coverage.
Indus Towers Ltd witnessed a 7% surge in its shares during Wednesday's trading session, propelled by the provision for doubtful debt decreased to ₹64.1 crore, a notable decline from ₹133.5 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
