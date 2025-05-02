Indus Towers share price tanks 7% post Q4 results. What should investors do now?

Indus Towers share price: Shares of telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers cracked over 7% on Friday, May 2, following the announcement of the January-March quarter results, wherein the company posted a nearly 4% fall in consolidated profit after tax.

Indus Towers' Q4 profit after tax stood at ₹1,779 crore, down 4% year-on-year from ₹1,853 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations witnessed a 7.4% YoY uptick to ₹7,727 crore, as against ₹7,193 crore posted in the same period a year ago,

Its consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at ₹4,395 during the quarter under review, up 7.1% YoY.

How to trade Indus Tower shares? Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said Indus Towers broke out of a bullish 89-day rectangle at 375 and rallied towards 410. However, Jain said this base lacked institutional participation, and the breakout wasn’t backed by above-average volumes.

“The current correction appears to be a retest of the 375 breakout level. With no institutional volume support, there’s a high chance the retest might fail, pushing the stock back to its base low of 315. Only a strong defence and breakout above 395 will revive bullish momentum," Jain added.