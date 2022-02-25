Vodafone Plc, which owned 28.1% stake in Indus Towers, has announced its intent to sell entire stake in Indus Towers. Vodafone Plc has sold 2.4% stake through a book building offer and is in discussions with one of the largest shareholders in Indus Towers for sale of a further 4.7% stake. Besides this, it has also stated its intent to sell its 21% residual stake in Indus Towers and is in discussions with several interested parties.