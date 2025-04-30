Indus Towers to declare dividend, bonus and buyback of shares

Indus Towers share price will remain in focus on Wednesday as the board will meet today, April 30 to consider share buyback proposal, a bonus issue through shares or debentures, or a dividend, or any other permissible mode or combination thereof.

“Meeting scheduled on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, shall, inter-alia, consider viable options and strategies for enhancing shareholder returns including through buy back, bonus by way of shares and/or debentures or dividend or any other permissible mode or instrument or any combination thereof,” the company said in an exchange filing, dated April 27.

Indus Towers has also announced that the trading window for the Company’s shares will remain closed for all Designated Persons until Friday, May 2, 2025. This closure will also apply to the aforementioned purposes, in line with relevant legal regulations.

On Tuesday, Indus Tower share price closed 1.19 per cent down at ₹403.25 apiece.

Indus Tower's first bonus issue If the company declares a bonus issue, it would mark the first time Indus Towers has done so since becoming a publicly listed entity.

In 2024, Indus Towers conducted a share buyback—its first since 2016. However, the stock continues to trade below the buyback price of ₹465 per share, with its 52-week high standing at ₹460.

Speculation is mounting that Indus Towers may announce a substantial dividend payout, having withheld dividends since 2022 due to delayed payments from one of its key clients, Vodafone Idea Ltd., which had significantly strained its cash flows.

Now that Vodafone Idea has resumed clearing its outstanding dues, analysts anticipate a dividend of ₹15 to ₹20 per share in conjunction with Indus Towers’ fourth-quarter earnings.

In the December quarter, the company reported cash flow of ₹2,700 crore. At the time, Citi noted that if Indus Towers maintains a similar cash flow in the March quarter, it could result in a free cash flow of ₹20 per share—potentially distributable entirely as a dividend to shareholders.