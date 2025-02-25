Mint Market

IndusInd Bank, Chalet Hotels to MedPlus - These stocks have highest promoter pledges. Do you own any?

Promoter pledged holdings in BSE-500 stocks fell to 0.84% in December 2024, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Medplus Health Services led with 55.2% pledged holdings. Total pledged promoter holdings are valued at 1.63 trillion, accounting for 0.4% of total market cap.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated25 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Advertisement
Promoter pledging in BSE 500 stocks drops to 0.84% in December quarter: Report(Pixabay)

According to an analysis done by domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities, the pledged holdings of BSE-500 stocks declined during the December 2024 quarter. The value of promoter (majority shareholder) pledged holdings, as a percentage of total promoter holdings, fell to 0.84% in the December 2024 quarter from 0.87% in the September 2024 quarter.

The percentage of promoter-pledged holdings was 1.16% in December 2022 and has been on a downtrend since subsequent quarters. It dropped below 1% in the June 2024 quarter and further to 0.87% in the September 2024 quarter.

Advertisement

The analysis revealed that promoters of 69 companies in the BSE-500 index had pledged a portion of their holdings in the December 2024 quarter.

Also Read | Will FPIs stick to ‘Sell India, Buy China,’ or is a shift on the horizon?

Looking at the individual companies, Medplus Health Services had the highest pledged holding as a percentage of promoter pledged holdings at 55.2%, followed by IndusInd Bank at 50.9%. Chalet Hotels and Ashok Leyland also reported significant pledged holdings at 31.9% and 30.1%, respectively.

GMR Airports and Sterling & Wilson have pledged holdings of 29.5% and 27.6%, while Kalpataru Projects and Chambal Fertilisers stood at 24.6% and 19.5%, respectively. In terms of pledged holdings as a percentage of total shares, Medplus Health Services, Chalet Hotels, and GMR Airports topped the list.

Medplus Health Services saw an increase in pledged holdings (% of total shares) to 22.3% in December 2024, up from 21.9% in September 2024, while Chalet Hotels’ pledged holdings remained steady at 21.5%. GMR Airports' pledged holdings rose to 19.5%, reflecting a notable increase, as per the report. 

Advertisement
Also Read | Indian stock market lags behind its global peers in 2025. Is worst yet to come?
Promoters of Medplus Healthcare Services, IndusInd Bank and Chalet Hotels have high pledged holdings

Please note that pledging of shares does not necessarily indicate financial distress for a company or promoter. In some cases, banks and lenders may require additional security in the form of promoter share pledges.

Total pledged holdings at 1.63 trillion

As per the report, the total value of pledged promoter holdings stood at 1.63 trillion at the end of Q3FY25, accounting for approximately 0.4% of the total market capitalisation of the BSE-500 index.

Advertisement

In terms of the highest value, Hindustan Zinc, GMR Airports, and JSW Steel have the highest pledged promoter holdings in value terms. Hindustan Zinc tops the list with pledged holdings worth 172.5 billion, followed by GMR Airports at 161.5 billion and JSW Steel at 139.1 billion.

Ashok Leyland and Kalyan Jewellers also feature prominently, with pledged values of 99.6 billion and 96.0 billion, respectively. Other notable names include Lloyds Metals and Jindal Steel & Power, both with pledged values of 74.2 billion, while Aurobindo Pharma and JSW Energy have pledged holdings of 71.6 billion and 73.3 billion, respectively.

Also Read | Gold soars 45% in a year as safe-haven demand strengthens. Can it rally more?

Further, the report also highlights companies where pledged promoter holdings increased in the December quarter, including IndusInd Bank, Anand Rathi Wealth, Ashok Leyland, Anupam Rasayan, and Laurus Labs, among others. Conversely, pledged promoter holdings declined in Swan Energy, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Aurobindo Pharma, and Chambal Fertilisers.

Advertisement

Moreover, the report noted new promoter pledges in Laurus Labs, while Sun Pharma Advanced Research and UPL were among the companies where promoters released nearly all pledged holdings or sold stakes to repay debts.

Further, the report identified Nifty 50 companies with more than 5% of pledged promoter holdings, including Apollo Hospitals (13.5%), Asian Paints (9.2%), IndusInd Bank (50.9%), and JSW Steel (14.1%).

Also Read | Kotak stays cautious on India, sees limited value despite stock market crash

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIndusInd Bank, Chalet Hotels to MedPlus - These stocks have highest promoter pledges. Do you own any?
First Published:25 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App