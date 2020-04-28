IndusInd Bank gains 18% on improving performance, analysts bullish

MUMBAI : IndusInd Bank surged 18% in Tuesday’s trading session, extending gains for second day after reported improvement in its core operating performance in Q4FY20.

After touching an intraday high of ₹480.90 in the BSE, the scrip closed 15.11% higher at ₹468. The benchmark Sensex advanced 317 points to end at 32114.52. About 63.67 million shares exchanged hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.

Analysts have increased net profit estimates for the bank in the coming year. "Due to better-than-expected core operating performance and an improving credit cost outlook, we have revised our profit after tax (PAT) estimates by 10%/3% for FY21/FY22E," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in their earnings review note.

IndusInd Bank's consolidated net profit fell 12.32% to ₹315.25 crore on 21.30% rise in total income to ₹9,158.80 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Non-performing loans were steady, but provision coverage has improved. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 2.45% as on 31 March 2020 as against 2.18% as on 31 December 2019 and 2.10% as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.91% as on 31 March 2020. The bank also improved its Provision Coverage ratio to 63.34% in Q4FY20 from 43.04% in Q4FY19.

