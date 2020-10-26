IndusInd Bank gains 4% on buzz Kotak Mahindra Bank exploring takeover

MUMBAI: IndusInd Bank rose as much as 4.2% on Monday following reports that Kotak Mahindra Bank is exploring a potential takeover of the l.

At 02:45 pm, IndusInd Bank stock was trading at ₹617.05, up 1.58% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 1.52% at 40065. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 1.29%% to ₹1400.90.

Mint reported on Sunday that Kotak Bank is looking at an all-stock acquisition. The UK-based Hinduja family had began the discussion for selling control of the Mumbai-based lender following a dispute between the four brothers over the family's fortune.

As on September, the promoter group held 13.45% in Indusind Bank. Public shareholding stood at 78.16%.

Indusind Bank, in a release to the exchanges, said the reports of a takeover are "malicious, untrue and baseless".

"The Promoter would continue to support Indusind Bank's initiatives to grow inorganically should any such opportunities arise on the horizon in the future. It is worth recalling that amongst the 9 original licensees (4 institutional and 5 private) that were allowed to set up banking operations in 1994, IndusInd Bank is the only privately promoted bank that successfully continues its operations because of the promoter support. The Promoter reaffirms its unstinted support to the Indusind Bank," it said in the release.

The bank will announce its second quarter earnings on Friday. IndusInd Bank's standalone net profit slumped 67.84% to ₹460.64 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. Total income rose 0.65% to ₹8,680.92 crore in Q1 June 2020 over ₹8624.62 crore in Q1 June 2019.





