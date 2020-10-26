IndusInd Bank gains 4% on buzz Kotak Mahindra Bank exploring takeover

"The Promoter would continue to support Indusind Bank's initiatives to grow inorganically should any such opportunities arise on the horizon in the future. It is worth recalling that amongst the 9 original licensees (4 institutional and 5 private) that were allowed to set up banking operations in 1994, IndusInd Bank is the only privately promoted bank that successfully continues its operations because of the promoter support. The Promoter reaffirms its unstinted support to the Indusind Bank," it said in the release.