IndusInd Bank Q1 Results 2026: Net profit surges 72% at ₹1,037 crore, NII up just 1%

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank announced its earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 on Wednesday, July 22, after market hours. The company reported a 72% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,037 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹604 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net Interest Income (NII) rose 1% to ₹4,685 crore from ₹4,640 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Net revenue stood at ₹6,471 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹6,797 crore in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, operating expenses declined 12.5% to ₹3,698 crore from ₹4,229 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) at ₹2,773 crore for Q1 FY27 as against Profit of ₹2,567 crore for the corresponding Q1 FY26.

The bank's asset quality improved during the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declining to 3.25% as of June 30, 2026, from 3.43% as of March 31, 2026. The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.95% from 1.00% over the same period.

Other Q1 Highlights The bank's balance sheet expanded to ₹5,54,926 crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹5,39,552 crore a year earlier.

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Total deposits increased to ₹4,14,766 crore from ₹3,97,144 crore as of June 30, 2025. CASA deposits stood at ₹1,22,060 crore, comprising ₹34,620 crore in current account deposits and ₹87,440 crore in savings account deposits. CASA accounted for 29.43% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026. Retail deposits, as per the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), rose to ₹1,90,166 crore from ₹1,82,898 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Advances stood at ₹3,26,274 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with ₹3,33,694 crore a year earlier.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 71.42% as of June 30, 2026. Provisions and contingencies (excluding tax) declined to ₹1,384 crore for the quarter from ₹1,760 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

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The bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), calculated under Basel III norms, improved to 17.15% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 16.63% a year earlier. The Tier I Capital Ratio rose to 16.10% from 15.48%, while risk-weighted assets stood at ₹4,06,618 crore, compared with ₹4,09,810 crore a year ago.

As of June 30, 2026, the bank's distribution network comprised 3,137 branches and banking outlets and 2,853 on-site and off-site ATMs, compared with 3,110 branches and banking outlets and 3,052 ATMs a year earlier. Its customer base stood at approximately 42 million as of June 2026.

Management Commentary IndusInd Bank Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Anand said the lender remained focused on disciplined growth, balance sheet resilience and strengthening franchise quality during the first quarter of FY27, while continuing to invest in technology and AI-led capabilities to improve customer experience and productivity.

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Despite global geopolitical uncertainties, Anand said India's structural growth drivers remain intact, adding that the bank's pre-provision operating profit of ₹2,773 crore, net profit of ₹1,037 crore, capital adequacy ratio of 17.15%, and liquidity coverage ratio of 127% position it well to deliver sustainable long-term growth.

“During Q1FY27, we continued to execute our strategic priorities with an emphasis on disciplined growth, balance sheet resilience and franchise quality. Supported by an experienced leadership team and sharper execution capabilities, we are advancing our growth agenda while maintaining prudent risk management. We are building a diversified portfolio across retail, SME and rural businesses, including expanding the rural franchise beyond microfinance. At the same time, our investments in technology and AI-led capabilities are enhancing customer experience and overall productivity, strengthening our ability to deliver sustainable growth,” he stated.

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IndusInd Bank stock performance The banking stock ended 0.53% higher at ₹1,069.90 per share on BSE. It had hit its 52-week high of ₹1,077.80 earlier today; meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹710.85 in September last year. The scrip has risen around 17% in 1 month, 23% in 3 months, 19% in 6 months and 27% in the last 1 year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.