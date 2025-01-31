IndusInd Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Private lender IndusInd Bank is set to announce its Q3 results today. IndusInd Bank is expected to report weak earnings for the third quarter of FY25 due to slower loan growth, elevated slippages and higher credit costs, declining net interest margins and a slight deterioration in asset quality. IndusInd Bank’s net profit in the quarter ended December 2024 is estimated to fall 40% YoY, while its Net Interest Margin (NIM) in Q3FY25 is expected to remain flat. Analysts estimate IndusInd Bank’s business growth of loans and deposits to remain moderate during the quarter. Stay tuned to our IndusInd Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates:
IndusInd Bank Q3 Results Live: IndusInd Bank share price rallied over 3% on Friday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. IndusInd Bank shares opened at ₹955.60 apiece as against previous close of ₹957.15 apiece on the BSE. The stock price gained as much as 3.34% to ₹990.00 apiece on the BSE.
IndusInd Bank Q3 Results Live: Private lender IndusInd Bank is set to announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of IndusInd Bank will meet today to consider and approve financial results for the third quarter of FY25.