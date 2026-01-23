IndusInd Bank Q3 results: Profit stands at ₹128 crore; NIM improves to 3.52%

IndusInd Bank Q3 results: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Friday, January 23, reported a net profit of ₹128 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) compared to a loss of ₹437 crore in Q2FY26.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's profit crashed 91%, as in the same quarter last year, the lender's profit was ₹1,402.35 crore.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review came at ₹4,562 crore compared to ₹4,409 crore in Q2FY26. NII for the same quarter last year was ₹5,228 crore. Thus, the NII dropped 13% YoY, but increased 3% QoQ.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 3.52% compared to 3.32% in Q2FY26.

The lender's total expenditure for Q3FY26 stood at ₹10,810 crore compared to ₹11,555 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Pre-provisioning operating profit for the December quarter stood at ₹2,270 crore against ₹3,601 crore YoY.

Deposits by the end of the December quarter were ₹3,93,815 crore against ₹4,09,438 crore YoY. CASA deposits, at ₹1,19,104 crore, comprised 30% of total deposits.

Total advances declined 13% YoY to ₹ 3,17,536 crore from ₹3,66,889 crore in the same quarter last year.

IndusInd Bank asset quality According to the bank's exchange filing, its gross NPA came at 3.56% of gross advances by the end of the December quarter, compared to 2.25% YoY.

NET NPA also rose to 1.04% of net advances compared to 0.68% YoY.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at ₹2,096 crore compared to ₹1,744 crore YoY, rising 20% YoY.

Indusind Bank share price declined 1.04% to end at ₹893.10 on the BSE on Friday.