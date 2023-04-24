IndusInd Bank Q4 earnings: Net profit surges nearly 50% YoY to ₹2,040.51 crore1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM IST
- The lender's net interest income totaled ₹4,669.46 crore, up 17% over the previous year
IndusInd Bank exceeded the Street's expectations with a standalone net profit of ₹2,040.51 crore for the quarter ended March, an increase of nearly 50% over the number of ₹1,361.37 crore from the previous year.
