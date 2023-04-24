Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  IndusInd Bank Q4 earnings: Net profit surges nearly 50% YoY to 2,040.51 crore
IndusInd Bank exceeded the Street's expectations with a standalone net profit of 2,040.51 crore for the quarter ended March, an increase of nearly 50% over the number of 1,361.37 crore from the previous year.

Brokerages had anticipated a 43.3% increase in the bottom line year-on-year (YoY).

The lender's net interest income totaled 4,669.46 crore, up 17% over the previous year.

The bank's board additionally recommended a dividend payment at a rate of 14 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the following annual general meeting.

However, the stock has been trading flat on Monday.

"Post the Q4FY23 results, the stock is under pressure. As of now we see prices in a consolidation phase whereas strong support is seen around 1,070 - 1,060. On the flip side, 1,150 - 1,160 is resistance. Today the stock has underperformed but considering the overall bank nifty performance, we sense any further dip would be an buying opportunity," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

