Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  IndusInd Bank Q4 earnings: Net profit surges nearly 50% YoY to 2,040.51 crore

IndusInd Bank Q4 earnings: Net profit surges nearly 50% YoY to 2,040.51 crore

1 min read . 03:21 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram
IndusInd Bank ATM, Old Rajendra Place. Delhi. December 07, 2010. MINT

  • The lender's net interest income totaled 4,669.46 crore, up 17% over the previous year

IndusInd Bank exceeded the Street's expectations with a standalone net profit of 2,040.51 crore for the quarter ended March, an increase of nearly 50% over the number of 1,361.37 crore from the previous year.

IndusInd Bank exceeded the Street's expectations with a standalone net profit of 2,040.51 crore for the quarter ended March, an increase of nearly 50% over the number of 1,361.37 crore from the previous year.

Brokerages had anticipated a 43.3% increase in the bottom line year-on-year (YoY).

Brokerages had anticipated a 43.3% increase in the bottom line year-on-year (YoY).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The lender's net interest income totaled 4,669.46 crore, up 17% over the previous year.

The bank's board additionally recommended a dividend payment at a rate of 14 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the following annual general meeting.

However, the stock has been trading flat on Monday.

Also read: IndusInd Bank declares dividend of 14

"Post the Q4FY23 results, the stock is under pressure. As of now we see prices in a consolidation phase whereas strong support is seen around 1,070 - 1,060. On the flip side, 1,150 - 1,160 is resistance. Today the stock has underperformed but considering the overall bank nifty performance, we sense any further dip would be an buying opportunity," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.