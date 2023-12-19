IndusInd Bank’s strong retail book, balanced credit portfolio mix to drive returns, says Emkay Global as it ups target
IndusInd Bank delivered 21% credit growth in Q2FY24 and believes that incremental growth will be guided by its strategy to deliver better RARoC (>2.5%) instead of just chasing growth.
IndusInd Bank is building a strong retail franchise along with a balanced credit portfolio mix which will help the private sector lender to deliver sustainable and profitable growth, analysts said.
