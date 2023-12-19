IndusInd Bank is building a strong retail franchise along with a balanced credit portfolio mix which will help the private sector lender to deliver sustainable and profitable growth, analysts said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank’s management re-emphasized that building a strong retail franchisee is going to be the topmost focus area for the bank over the next 2-3 years and, thus, it aims to reach retail LCR share of 5-52% from the current 44% and 26% a few years back, Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note.

The key pillars of the liability strategy will be differentiated product and price offering; ramping up ‘home market’ share to 5% from 3.7% currently and adding new geographies; focus on affluent, NRI, and community banking; digital leverage to tap Gen Z/Millennial customers and branch expansion, the brokerage noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emkay Global Financial Services raised its earnings estimates by 1-4% over FY24-26E. It expects the bank to deliver better Return on Assets (RoA) at 1.9-2%, Return on Risk-Weighted Assets (RoRWA) at 2.6-2.8%, and Return on Equity (RoE) at 16-18% RoE over FY24-26E on the back of healthy growth, stable margins, and improving LLP.

“The bank carries healthy contingent provision (0.5% of loans) as well as capital buffers (CET 1 at 16.3%), while any infusion by promoters to increase stake should further boost capital levels," the brokerage said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and factoring in better earnings/RoE trajectory and margin stability amid the risk of contraction among peers, it raised the target price on the stock to ₹2,000 per share from ₹1,825 earlier, implying a potential upside of more than 28% from Monday’s closing price.

IndusInd Bank delivered 21% credit growth in Q2FY24 and believes that incremental growth will be guided by its strategy to deliver better Risk-Adjusted Return on Capital (RARoC) (>2.5%) instead of just chasing growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Although vehicle financing will continue to dominate the credit portfolio, mortgages (mainly affordable housing), SME/mid-corporates, and cards will emerge as key growth drivers. The bank plans to increase the share of credit cards with far better ARR to 5% from 3% currently, while gradually pruning relatively risky MFI share to 8-10% from 11% currently and, thus, retain the present share of unsecured loans," Emkay Global said.

IndusInd Bank share price has gained just over 6% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 27% year-to-date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 11:45 am, IndusInd Bank shares were trading 0.25% higher at ₹1,561.00 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

