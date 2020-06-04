Shares of Indusind Bank were down -2.20% at 11:35 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Indusind Bank shares traded -2.20% lower at ₹421.85, giving it a market capitalization of ₹29,334.11 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.33% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.1%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 0.23%, UNIONBANK rose 6.27%, and KOTAKBANK fell 2.76%.

At day's low, Indusind Bank shares fell as much as -2.36% to ₹421.15, after opening at ₹426.10. Indusind Bank shares had closed at ₹431.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹421.15 to ₹434.90 on BSE.

On BSE, Indusind Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1636.1 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹235.6 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Indusind Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹330.00 to ₹479.80 while in the last week, between ₹373.65 to ₹452.00. 5.65 Lakh shares of Indusind Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Indusind Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹7386.57 crore and profits of ₹301.84 crore.

