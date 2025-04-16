IndusInd Bank share price eases after external report finds ₹1,979 crore of ‘negative impact’ in derivatives portfolio

IndusInd Bank share price eased on Wednesday after the lender received the report from the external agency on the discrepancies found in its derivatives portfolio.

Private lender IndusInd Bank said the audit report by the external agency showed ₹1,979 crore of ‘negative impact’ to the net worth of the bank due to the derivative discrepancies.

“The Bank has since received the report from the external agency on 15th April 2025 which has identified discrepancies, inter alia, relating to derivative deals. The Report has quantified the negative impact of the above as of 30th June 2024 at INR 1979 Crores,” IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Based on the report, IndusInd Bank has assessed an adverse impact (on a post-tax basis) of 2.27% to the bank’s net worth as of December 2024 on account of these discrepancies.

“The Bank will appropriately reflect the resultant impact in the financial statements for FY 2024-25 and continue to take suitable steps to augment the internal controls relating to the derivative accounting operations of the Bank,” it added.

Meanwhile, the impact on IndusInd Bank’s net worth is lower than RBI’s assessment of approximately ₹2,000 crore.

On 10 March 2025, the private lender had disclosed that it noted certain discrepancies in accounts balances of its derivative portfolio. The internal review by the bank had estimated an adverse impact of approximately 2.35% of its net worth as of December 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a statement on March 15, assured customers of IndusInd Bank that the private lender remains ‘well-capitalised’, with a ‘satisfactory’ financial position.

IndusInd Bank Stock Price Trend IndusInd Bank share price has gained 10% in one month and has dropped 24% in three months. The private lender's shares have declined 45% in six months. Over the past one year, IndusInd Bank shares have fallen 50%, while in two years, IndusInd Bank shares have fallen 34%.

At 9:17 AM, IndusInd Bank shares were trading 0.03% lower at ₹735.65 apiece on the BSE.