IndusInd Bank share price extends decline; banking stock sheds 38% market cap in six straight sessions

IndusInd Bank share price declined more than 7% on Wednesday, extending its sharp fall for the sixth straight day. IndusInd Bank shares slid as much as 7.7% to a fresh low of ₹605.40 apiece on the BSE.

IndusInd Bank shares have declined by over 38% over the past six consecutive sessions, with the most significant single-day drop of 27% occurring on Tuesday. The sharp decline in IndusInd Bank stock price follows the private lender’s disclosure of accounting discrepancies related to internal derivatives.

At 9:35 AM, IndusInd Bank shares were trading 0.07% lower at ₹655.50 apiece on the BSE.

