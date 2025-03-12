Mint Market

IndusInd Bank share price extends decline; banking stock sheds 38% market cap in six straight sessions

  • IndusInd Bank shares have declined by over 38% over the past six consecutive sessions, with the most significant single-day drop of 27% occurring on Tuesday.

Published12 Mar 2025, 09:37 AM IST
IndusInd Bank stock price declined after the private lender’s disclosure of accounting discrepancies related to internal derivatives.(Photo: REUTERS)

IndusInd Bank share price declined more than 7% on Wednesday, extending its sharp fall for the sixth straight day. IndusInd Bank shares slid as much as 7.7% to a fresh low of 605.40 apiece on the BSE.

IndusInd Bank shares have declined by over 38% over the past six consecutive sessions, with the most significant single-day drop of 27% occurring on Tuesday. The sharp decline in IndusInd Bank stock price follows the private lender’s disclosure of accounting discrepancies related to internal derivatives.

At 9:35 AM, IndusInd Bank shares were trading 0.07% lower at 655.50 apiece on the BSE. 

