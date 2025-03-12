IndusInd Bank share price extends decline; banking stock sheds 38% market cap in six straight sessions

IndusInd Bank share price declined more than 7% on Wednesday, extending its sharp fall for the sixth straight day. IndusInd Bank shares slid as much as 7.7% to a fresh low of ₹605.40 apiece on the BSE.
IndusInd Bank shares have declined by over 38% over the past six consecutive sessions, with the most significant single-day drop of 27% occurring on Tuesday. The sharp decline in IndusInd Bank stock price follows the private lender’s disclosure of accounting discrepancies related to internal derivatives.
At 9:35 AM, IndusInd Bank shares were trading 0.07% lower at ₹655.50 apiece on the BSE.
(To be updated)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.