IndusInd Bank share price falls over 2% after Q3 results; Time to buy the stock? Here’s what analysts say
IndusInd Bank reported an in line performance in 3QFY24, led by healthy NII growth and controlled provisions. Healthy provisioning in the MFI portfolio and moderation in overall slippage run-rate will contribute to a further reduction in credit cost, analysts said.
IndusInd Bank share price declined over 2% on Friday after the private lender reported its earnings for the third quarter of FY24. IndusInd Bank shares fell as much as 2.8% in the early trade to ₹1,568.00 apiece on the BSE.
