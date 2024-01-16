IndusInd Bank stock gained 23% in less than 5 months; is there more upside left? Here's what brokerages say
IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender hit its 52-week high of ₹1,694.35 in the previous session, on January 15. With that, it has now rallied over 71 percent from its 52-week low of ₹990.25, hit on February 1, 2023.
After 5 straight months of positive returns in the stock (including January so far), many brokerage houses expect private sector lender IndusInd Bank to continue its upward trend going forward. The bank's commendable asset quality, successful attainment of targeted business parameters, a thriving momentum in retail growth, and a robust outlook for future expansion are some key reasons behind the continued rise.
