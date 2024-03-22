IndusInd Bank share price has an upside potential of 35% as it is well placed on growth, net interest margin (NIM) and asset quality troika, according to ICICI Securities.

IndusInd Bank has delivered around 19% and 26% CAGR in regulatory retail deposits over 2 and 3 years, which is significantly higher than peers and is expected to sustain. Moreover, headline deposit growth has been relatively moderate at 13-15% YoY due to opportunistic non-retail deposit growth thanks to excess liquidity.

“We believe the bank may have to step up on non-retail deposits growth to fund the envisaged superior loan growth and may still see the share of regulatory retail rising. The bank is reasonably placed on the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) at 89%, and Liquidity Cover Ratio (LCR) at 122% as well," ICICI Securities said in a report.

The brokerage expects the bank's NIM to remain steady led by a higher share of fixed-rate loans and a favorable loan mix, while gross slippages and credit costs have been broadly moderating and have scope for further improvement.

It believes the bank has ~5-15 basis points (bps) improvement scope in each of NIM, opex to assets and credit costs over FY24-26E.

The brokerage expects IndusInd Bank to deliver one of the highest net interest income (NII) and Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) growth, driven by steady NIM and superior growth.

Unlike moderating Return on Asset (RoA) at systemic levels, IndusInd Bank should deliver RoA expansion over FY23-26E, it said, estimating FY25- 26E RoA at 1.9%, which is significantly higher than the last 10 years average of 1.6%.

“We are conservatively factoring cumulatively <10 bps RoA expansion to ~1.9% (FY25-26E) as we believe the bank would be re-investing in franchise and/or enhance cushion on credit costs and/or elongate growth trajectory. We acknowledge the current tight funding environment and thus our target multiple does not embed material growth component," ICICI Securities said.

ICICI Securities reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on IndusInd Bank shares with an unchanged target price of ₹2,000 per share, implying an upside potential of nearly 35% from Thursday’s closing price.

IndusInd Bank share price has fallen over 5% in 2024 so far, while the stock has rallied more than 46% in the past one year.

At 2:30 pm, IndusInd Bank shares were trading 1.67% higher at ₹1,508.65 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

