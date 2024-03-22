IndusInd Bank share price has 35% upside potential; well placed on growth, NIM, asset quality, says ICICI Securities
IndusInd Bank's NIM is expected to remain steady led by a higher share of fixed-rate loans and a favorable loan mix, while gross slippages and credit costs have been broadly moderating and have scope for further improvement.
IndusInd Bank share price has an upside potential of 35% as it is well placed on growth, net interest margin (NIM) and asset quality troika, according to ICICI Securities.
