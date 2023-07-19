IndusInd Bank share price hits 52-week high on strong Q1 results; Should you buy? Here’s what brokerages say3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST
IndusInd Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,123.6 crore in Q1FY24, witnessing a growth of 32.5% from ₹1,603.29 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) increased 18% to ₹5,862.5 crore from ₹4,125.3 crore, YoY.
IndusInd Bank share price rallied over 3% to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,443.35 apiece in the early trade Wednesday after the private sector lender posted decent earnings for the first quarter of FY24, with strong loan book growth and improvement in asset quality, leading to bullish views from analysts.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×