Indusind Bank Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock hits 22% lower circuit, falls to lowest level in nearly 5 years

2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2025, 10:42 AM IST

IndusInd Bank Share Price Live Updates: The shares of private sector lender IndusInd Bank slipped 22% to fresh 52-week low levels after it reported discrepancies in derivatives accounting in its books.