IndusInd Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank saw its shares plummet by 20% on Tuesday, following the announcement of discrepancies in its derivatives accounting, which analysts believe will hit the bank's earnings.
On Monday, IndusInd Bank revealed that it had underestimated hedging costs related to some past foreign exchange transactions, resulting in a 2.35% reduction in its net worth as of December 2024, though further details were not provided.
The bank's shares hit their lowest point since November 2020 and were on track for their largest drop since March 2020, according to a Reuters analysis.
IndusInd Bank Share Price Live Updates: The bank said that they wanted to give out a best-case estimate of the impact; hence, it was not disclosed during the Q3FY25 earnings call. The RBI is aware of the issue. The loss is not related to the diamond business or any other lending segment; it is related to balance sheet borrowings.
(Source: Nuvama Research)
Prior period internal trades to inflict pre-tax loss of INR 21bn. IIB disclosed it used internal derivative trades against its foreign currency borrowings as well as deposits up to 31 March 2024 (stopped w.e.f. 1 April 2024). The bank in Q2/Q3FY25 found a gap, amounting to 2.35% of net worth—or INR 21bn pre-tax and INR 15.8bn post-tax.
The trades relate to a period 5–7 years before 1 April 2024. The hit will have to be reversed through the income statement, mostly through NII, and will be done in Q4FY25E. The gap came up in an internal review, and the bank appointed an external auditor in Q3FY25, whose report will be out by the end of March 25.
IndusInd Bank Share Price Live Updates: During the internal review of processes relating to Other Asset and Other Liability accounts of the derivative portfolio, post-implementation of RBI Master Direction - Classification, Valuation, and Operation of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks (Directions), 2023, issued in September 2023, including accounting of derivatives, applicable from April 01, 2024, the bank noted some discrepancies in these account balances. The bank's detailed internal review has estimated an adverse impact of approximately 2.35% of the bank’s net worth as of December 2024. The bank has also, in parallel, appointed a reputed external agency to independently review and validate the internal findings. A final report from the external agency is awaited, and based on this, the bank will appropriately consider any resultant impact in its financial statements. The bank's profitability and capital adequacy remain healthy to absorb this one-time impact.
