IndusInd Bank share price hits new 52-week high as net advances jump 20% YoY in Q3
For the December quarter, the bank's net advances grew by 20% to ₹3,26,741 crore as compared to net advances of ₹2,72,754 crore in Q3FY23. In the preceding quarter (Q2FY24), the net advances stood at ₹3,15,454 crore.
IndusInd Bank, a Hinduja group-promoted newer-age private sector bank and the fifth largest private bank in India, saw its shares touch a new 52-week high of ₹1,650.7 apiece in today's trade, breaking its previous one-year peak of ₹1,618. This uptick in shares came after the bank released its quarterly update for 3QFY24 on Wednesday.
