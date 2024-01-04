IndusInd Bank, a Hinduja group-promoted newer-age private sector bank and the fifth largest private bank in India, saw its shares touch a new 52-week high of ₹1,650.7 apiece in today's trade, breaking its previous one-year peak of ₹1,618. This uptick in shares came after the bank released its quarterly update for 3QFY24 on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the December quarter, the bank's net advances grew by 20% to ₹3,26,741 crore as compared to net advances of ₹2,72,754 crore in Q3FY23. In the preceding quarter (Q2FY24), the net advances stood at ₹3,15,454 crore.

Also Read: Mint Explainer: Why RBI has proposed new rules on dividend payouts by banks {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank’s CD ratio increased to 88.6%, up 82 basis points QoQ in 3QFY24. Deposit growth came in healthy at 2.6% QoQ and 13.4% YoY to ₹3,68,955 crore. However, the CASA mix in deposits saw a decline of 90 basis points QoQ and 350 basis points YoY to 38.5% in Q3FY24, according to the bank's exchange filing.

"IIB continues to report a strong trend in loan growth, and we expect this trend to remain healthy, which is likely to support margins going forward. Deposit franchise is also growing at a steady pace, with the focus remaining on augmenting retail deposits," said domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

The bank has strong moats in vehicle finance (VF) and microfinance (MF), and it has added several granular levers for growth, including affordable housing, Bharat Super Shop, and used vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Could power stocks witness a rally like defence stocks in 2024?

Bullish outlook Earlier in December, ICICI Direct Research initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set a target price of ₹1,800 apiece, citing the bank's focus on key parameters and its targeted lending approach, specifically focusing on mid- and small corporates in the wholesale segment and the auto segment in the consumer segment.

"IndusInd Bank has targeted improvement across parameters, including credit and deposit growth, with a focus on improving granularity across the balance sheet in planning cycle from FY23–26E. Customer accretion remained the primary focus area, with continuous investment in building distribution capabilities. Further, the focus on improving profitability, along with the building of a contingent buffer and higher provision coverage, remained core to the plan," said the brokerage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In expanding its presence in the retail sector, the brokerage said the bank has adopted a balanced approach, focusing on both growth and yields. Consequently, the bank has ventured into the credit cards and personal loans segment, which the brokerage anticipates contributing positively to yields.

Additionally, the recent foray into home loan business is anticipated to foster both growth and improved customer relationships. Overall, the brokerage expects credit growth at 18–20% in FY24–26E, with a continued tilt on business mix towards the retail segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!