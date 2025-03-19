Modern air travel is safer than ever, with just one fatal accident per 16 million flights. That’s not by chance. It’s because the aviation industry learns from its mistakes. Every aircraft is equipped with two black boxes—one that records mechanical data and another that captures cockpit conversations. When an accident happens, investigators analyze these black boxes to pinpoint the cause and implement corrective measures. More importantly, pilots are encouraged to report errors without fear of punishment, fostering a culture of transparency and improvement.