Shares of Indusind Bank were up +4.63% at 14:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Indusind Bank shares traded +4.63% higher at ₹429.05, giving it a market capitalization of ₹29,757.19 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 0.15%, UNIONBANK rose 0.79%, and KOTAKBANK rose 7.03%.

At day's high, Indusind Bank shares rose as much as 4.94% to ₹430.30, after opening at ₹413.90. Indusind Bank shares had closed at ₹410.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹404.50 to ₹430.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Indusind Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1672.9 on Jun 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹235.6 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Indusind Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹330.00 to ₹479.80 while in the last week, between ₹347.60 to ₹430.30. 13.98 Lakh shares of Indusind Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Indusind Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹7386.57 crore and profits of ₹301.84 crore.

