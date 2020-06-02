Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >INDUSIND BANK LTD. share price up 4.63% at 14:35 today
Shares of Indusind Bank were up +4.63% at 14:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

INDUSIND BANK LTD. share price up 4.63% at 14:35 today

1 min read . 02:37 PM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%

Shares of Indusind Bank were up +4.63% at 14:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Indusind Bank shares traded +4.63% higher at 429.05, giving it a market capitalization of 29,757.19 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

Shares of Indusind Bank were up +4.63% at 14:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Indusind Bank shares traded +4.63% higher at 429.05, giving it a market capitalization of 29,757.19 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 0.15%, UNIONBANK rose 0.79%, and KOTAKBANK rose 7.03%.

At day's high, Indusind Bank shares rose as much as 4.94% to 430.30, after opening at 413.90. Indusind Bank shares had closed at 410.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 404.50 to 430.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Indusind Bank shares had a 52-week high of 1672.9 on Jun 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 235.6 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Indusind Bank shares have traded in a range of 330.00 to 479.80 while in the last week, between 347.60 to 430.30. 13.98 Lakh shares of Indusind Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Indusind Bank had posted standalone revenues of 7386.57 crore and profits of 301.84 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated